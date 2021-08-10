Podcast: What was Bowden's impact on Dabo Swinney?

By Will Vandervort | August 10, 2021 10:11 am ET

Levon Kirkland and myself discuss the legacy of Hall of Fame Football Coach Bobby Bowden and his own impact on Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney.

We also share our own personal memories of Coach Bowden. Swinney joins the podcast to discuss what Bowden meant to him and college football. We also have interviews with safety Nolan Turner, linebacker Baylon Spector and offensive tackle Jordan McFadden.

You can listen to today’s podcast here (LINK), or listen to it and download it where you listen to all of your podcast at either Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or Spotify.