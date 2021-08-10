Rodgers has his new head coach excited

Former Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers hasn’t looked much like a rookie during his first NFL training camp.

The Green Bay Packers’ third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft has impressed his new head coach, Matt LaFleur, through the first couple weeks of camp.

“I’m excited about where he could go,” LaFleur told reporters recently.

Rodgers, the son of former Tennessee star quarterback and current Baltimore Ravens wide receivers coach Tee Martin, brings a high football IQ to Green Bay to go with the sharp route-running and excellent hands he showed at Clemson, where he concluded his career ranked sixth in school history in career receptions (181), 12th in career receiving yards (2,144) and tied for 14th in career receiving touchdowns (15).

LaFleur likes Rodgers’ feel for how to play football, as well as his work ethic. He has been getting plenty of reps at Packers practices, many of them with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, and has the chance to make an immediate impact for the team in his rookie campaign this year.

“Amari, he’s been around the game for a long time,” LaFleur said. “I think you can tell he’s a coach’s kid. He’s got a great feel and sense of what’s going on. He really works at it. He studies really hard. We’ve thrown a lot at him. We’re not holding back, in terms of we’ve got him in a few different roles. But primarily I think he will be more in the slot, and then we’ll use him doing some of the jet sweep stuff and what not.”

