Tiger tabbed for NFL committee

By August 10, 2021 6:41 pm

By

Former Clemson All-American Rashard Hall received a big honor this week from the NFL.

The league announced the creation of an advisor committee of athletic administrators across college football to aid in relationships with college athletic departments.

Hall played for the Tigers from 2008-12 and currently serves as the Director of Career and Professional Development for the football program.

This group will collaborate with the league to provide feedback on engagement opportunities, identify strategies to enhance college outreach efforts and develop effective solutions to support the college football player pathway.

“It’s an honor to assist in bringing this group together and learn from athletic administrators across multiple disciplines and perspectives in college athletics,” said NFL Vice President of Football Development Roman Oben. “We look forward to moving the needle on a few critical issues and bridging the relationship between the NFL and college administrators.”

This group aims to provide critical feedback and identify new resources for the NFL College Outreach efforts as well as partner with the NFL on college-specific initiatives and programming.

Below is a full list of the 2021 College Football Administrator Committee representatives.

NAME SCHOOL ROLE CONFERENCE
Dusty Bennet Tennessee State University Chief of Staff FCS/HBCU
Rashard Hall Clemson University Director of Career & Player Development ACC
Darien Harris Michigan State University Director of Player Engagement Big Ten
Tom Holmoe Brigham Young University Athletic Director IND
Edward Jones II Baylor University Asst. Athletic Director – Player Development Big 12
Ed Kull Fordham University Athletic Director FCS
Kodi Look Oregon University Asst. Director of Football Operations/Executive Asst. to Head Coach PAC – 12

The NFL and Clemson Athletic Communications contributed to this story

