Tiger tabbed for NFL committee

Former Clemson All-American Rashard Hall received a big honor this week from the NFL.

The league announced the creation of an advisor committee of athletic administrators across college football to aid in relationships with college athletic departments.

Hall played for the Tigers from 2008-12 and currently serves as the Director of Career and Professional Development for the football program.

This group will collaborate with the league to provide feedback on engagement opportunities, identify strategies to enhance college outreach efforts and develop effective solutions to support the college football player pathway.

“It’s an honor to assist in bringing this group together and learn from athletic administrators across multiple disciplines and perspectives in college athletics,” said NFL Vice President of Football Development Roman Oben. “We look forward to moving the needle on a few critical issues and bridging the relationship between the NFL and college administrators.”

This group aims to provide critical feedback and identify new resources for the NFL College Outreach efforts as well as partner with the NFL on college-specific initiatives and programming.

Below is a full list of the 2021 College Football Administrator Committee representatives.