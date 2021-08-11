5-star Iowa OL ‘waiting for’ Clemson offer

One of the nation’s top offensive linemen, and one of the country’s top prospects in the 2023 class regardless of position, is waiting for a potential offer from Clemson.

Pleasant Hill (Iowa) Southeast Polk High School five-star Kadyn Proctor hopes to see the Tigers come calling with an offer before he moves forward in his recruiting process.

“That’s like one of the only ones I’ve been waiting for so far,” Proctor told The Clemson Insider recently. “That would probably be the one to kind of wrap up my recruitment and probably not get any more offers after that because I have pretty much all the big ones and all the in-state ones, and it’s pretty much all I need.”

Proctor (6-8, 315) told TCI this spring that he loves the students at Clemson, the campus life, the coaching staff and the environment, calling Clemson “tremendous.”

Well over two dozen major programs from around the country have offered Proctor, who is ranked as the No. 2 offensive tackle and the No. 5 overall prospect in the 2023 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. His offer list includes Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M, Iowa, Iowa State and Missouri among numerous others.

Proctor is focusing on his academics and high school life more than his recruitment right now and isn’t in a hurry to make his college decision, though he has a timeframe in mind for when he expects to eventually render a commitment.

“Probably a little bit later,” he said regarding his decision timeline. “I’m only 16 going into my junior year and trying to think of my high school grades and all the things through high school. So, a little bit after. Probably mid or end of junior year or beginning of senior year would probably be where that would be.”

Proctor is looking to play for a program with a genuine coaching staff that cares about him not only as a player, but as a person as well, and that will be an important factor in his decision-making process.

“The ones that stay in touch and the ones that you can tell are really being straight to you, not just using you for your football abilities but also being a man and treating everybody with respect,” Proctor said. “A football team … There’s a lot of things that go into making the decision, but there’s endless opportunities.”

Proctor has been able to visit schools such as Alabama, Iowa, Iowa State, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Missouri.

