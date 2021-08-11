Etienne feels Meyer is ‘a little more intense’ than Swinney

After playing under Dabo Swinney the past four seasons at Clemson, Travis Etienne is now suiting up for another accomplished head coach in Urban Meyer with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jags running back and first-round draft choice appeared on Inside Training Camp Live on the NFL Network this week and was asked about the biggest similarities and differences between Swinney and Meyer, who have won a combined five national titles at the college level.

“The similarities I see are they both push culture, they both drive culture, because culture drives your behavior,” Etienne said. “And if you have a great group of guys around here with the right mindset, you’re going to win. That’s just the product of doing things the right way.”

As for the biggest difference between the two, Etienne feels Meyer is a “little more intense” at times.

“I don’t feel that Dabo was as intense as Urban Meyer is, but I feel like it’s really great and needed at this level because you’ve got to get grown men going,” Etienne added. “So, I feel like Urban has that factor about him and just gets you going and gets you ready for the moment.”

