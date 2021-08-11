Finebaum thinks Clemson is overrated

Paul Finebaum gave a strong take on Clemson’s second overall ranking in the AFCA preseason coaches poll this week.

On Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin with Keyshawn Johnson on Tuesday Finebaum stated that he’s not buying the hype surrounding the Tigers and thinks they will be exposed in the opener against Georgia.

“I think Clemson is too high. I’m not buying Clemson this year, I think they’ll lose to Georgia in the first game. And then they have really nowhere to go because they play a rather pedestrian ACC schedule,” Finebaum said.

Johnson pushed back specifically in terms of the matchup with the Bulldogs and said he’s not a big believer in Georgia entering the 2021 season. But Finebaum stuck to his guns citing Clemson’s loss in the Sugar Bowl to Ohio State as a key reason why it will lose in Charlotte.

“Well Keyshawn, I didn’t like the way Clemson finished last season. I thought their defense was very vulnerable,” Finebaum said. “I don’t think the quarterback is going to be that big of a deal because they have really great wide receivers and D.J. is not Trevor Lawrence but he’s still really good. To me the defense has trailed off ever so slightly the last two years and that’s the issue.”

