Former Tiger ready to make up for lost time in NFL year two

After being selected by the Las Vegas Raiders in the third round (100th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft, former Clemson and All-ACC safety Tanner Muse missed all of his rookie NFL season in 2020 after suffering a toe injury in training camp.

So, Muse is excited to get his first NFL game action this Saturday when the Raiders play their first preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium in Vegas.

“I’m really excited just to be able to get out in front of the fans,” Muse said, via Raiders.com. “I’m sure it’s going to be packed out. My mom’s coming so that will be exciting for her to see the stadium. And just being able to do what I’m here to do. That’s what I was brought here to do, make a lot of plays and excel.