Former Tiger ready to make up for lost time in NFL year two

After being selected by the Las Vegas Raiders in the third round (100th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft, former Clemson and All-ACC safety Tanner Muse missed all of his rookie NFL season in 2020 after suffering a toe injury in training camp.
So, Muse is excited to get his first NFL game action this Saturday when the Raiders play their first preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium in Vegas.
“I’m really excited just to be able to get out in front of the fans,” Muse said, via Raiders.com. “I’m sure it’s going to be packed out. My mom’s coming so that will be exciting for her to see the stadium. And just being able to do what I’m here to do. That’s what I was brought here to do, make a lot of plays and excel.
“So, I’m excited to just get under lights again.”
Muse finished his Clemson career with 237 tackles (10.5 for loss), 15 passes broken up, 4.0 sacks, seven interceptions for 102 yards (including a 64-yard return for a touchdown), a forced fumble and a 63-yard fumble return for a touchdown over 59 career games (39 starts).
While Muse played safety for the Tigers, he has moved to linebacker with the Raiders and said the transition has been pretty smooth.
“I’m doing a lot of different things and that’s what I was doing at Clemson,” he said. “Sometimes I spin down on the line, stack linebacker and then being deep. So, very versatile and that’s the position I’m in right now. It’s kind of seamless, but at the same time, once you start dealing with more linemen the game is a little different.”
Now that he is healthy again and back on the field, Muse is ready to make up for lost time in his second year in the NFL.
“I took a whole year off,” he said. “I know that wasn’t what the franchise was expecting — and myself as well. I got to make up for that time and just continue to be my best every single day, and excel in special teams and defense.”
