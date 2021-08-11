Hoops signee a big addition to Clemson's roster

Clemson’s men’s basketball program is getting some additional frontcourt help for the upcoming season with the addition of Ben Middlebrooks, who signed with the Tigers on Wednesday.

Middlebrooks, a 6-foot-10, 225-pound center out of Westminster Academy in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was originally a 2022 prospect but has reclassified to 2021. Ranked a three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite, Middlebrooks averaged 20.5 points and 13.6 rebounds per game last season.

“Ben is a skilled, versatile big who moves very well for his size and rebounds the ball at a high level,” Clemson coach Brad Brownell said in a statement. “He has a high motor and excels because of his skill level and high basketball IQ. His passion for Clemson was evident throughout the recruiting process, and fans will see it in his play.”

Middlebrooks’ sister, Mackenzy, was a member of Clemson’s women’s tennis program before graduating earlier this year.