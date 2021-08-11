Podcast: Who is making moves in preseason camp?

The Coaches Preseason Poll was released on Tuesday, so Levon Kirkland and myself breakdown the top 25 and give our thoughts on the poll, Clemson’s No. 2 ranking and much more.

It was also coordinator day at Clemson on Tuesday, so we have interviews with offensive coordinator Tony Elliott and defensive coordinator Brent Venables, as well as head coach Dabo Swinney. We also discuss who is standing out in preseason camp thus far.

