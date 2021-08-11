Podcast: Who is making moves in preseason camp?

Podcast: Who is making moves in preseason camp?

Football

Podcast: Who is making moves in preseason camp?

By August 11, 2021 10:10 am

By |

The Coaches Preseason Poll was released on Tuesday, so Levon Kirkland and myself breakdown the top 25 and give our thoughts on the poll, Clemson’s No. 2 ranking and much more.

It was also coordinator day at Clemson on Tuesday, so we have interviews with offensive coordinator Tony Elliott and defensive coordinator Brent Venables, as well as head coach Dabo Swinney. We also discuss who is standing out in preseason camp thus far.

You can listen to today’s podcast here (LINK), or listen to it and download it where you listen to all of your podcast at either Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or Spotify.

, , , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

14hr

After Day 3 of fall camp on Monday at the practice fields behind the Allen Reeves Football complex defensive tackle Bryan Bresee noted that in his view Justin Mascoll was ready for a breakout year this season. (…)

reply
16hr

Former Clemson All-American Rashard Hall received a big honor this week from the NFL. The league announced the creation of an advisor committee of athletic administrators across college football to aid in (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home