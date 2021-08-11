Uiagalelei charting his own path

D.J. Uiagalelei does not want to be Trevor Lawrence and that’s okay.

Lawrence’s list of accomplishments at Clemson runs long from winning a national championship as a freshman to his first overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft. But Uiagalelei differs from Lawrence in personality, style and skillset which does not bother the sophomore signal caller.

When a reporter asked Uiagalelei whether it is fair for fans and media members to compare him to Lawrence the sophomore quarterback gave Lawrence credit for his accomplishments but made it clear he is his own man.

“Shoot, Trevor Lawrence is probably the best quarterback to ever play college football. I think everyone should give their respect to Trevor, I’m just D.J,” Uiagalelei said after Monday’s practice during fall camp. “I don’t think there’s anything that should be compared Trevor is Trevor and I’m D.J.”

Uiagalelei falls into a legacy of great quarterback play at Clemson and stepped onto campus with lofty expectations just like his predecessor. Both entered college as five-star recruits with plenty of hype for their ability to win and change games at the high school level.

Physically their makeup differs distinctly Uiagalelei boasts a stout frame at 6-foot-4 250-pounds while Lawrence stood tall and thin at 6-foot-6 220-pounds.

The two quarterbacks also hail from opposite sides of the country with different culture. Uiagalelei grew up in Southern California surrounded by stardom while Lawrence spent his formative years in the small-town environment of North Georgia.

“We are just two different people with two different personalities. I think we just come from two different locations,” Uiagalelei said. “He grew up in Georgia and I grew up in California, so we are two different people.”

One thing both Tiger quarterbacks share is a laid-back approach which helps keep the big moments from getting two big.

“I mean we are both laid back, I’m just might listen to a little different music, I may talk a little different than Trevor and stuff like that because he’s Trevor and I’m D.J.,” Uiagalelei said.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!