Clemson in Final 4 for one of nation’s top tight ends

One of the nation’s top-ranked tight ends dropped his final four schools on Thursday evening via social media.

Cumming (Ga.) West Forsyth four-star Oscar Delp is down to Clemson, Georgia, South Carolina and Michigan.

Delp (6-5, 220) is ranked as the No. 2 tight end in the country and No. 70 overall prospect in the 2022 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Clemson got Delp back on campus in July when he took in the program’s All In Cookout. He also was an unofficial visitor during the Dabo Swinney Camp in early June. He didn’t participate in Clemson’s camp, rather he watched his younger brothers, who participated in the camp’s drills.

“They’re still near the top of my list,” Delp told TCI last month. “I’m just waiting to get out to games and see everywhere in a gameday atmosphere now. But it was a good visit.”

Delp, of course, is the nephew of former Clemson wide receiver James Chappell, who played for the​​ Tigers in the 1990s and was roommates with former Clemson quarterback and current quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter.

Clemson extended an offer to Delp back on Dec. 23, 2020.

“They let me know that I’m the guy that they want,” Delp said of Clemson.

He plans on making some extra visits before making his decision.

