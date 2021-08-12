Notebook: Observations of the freshmen on day 6

Clemson moved practice to Jervey Meadows on Thursday morning for the first practice in full pads. The Clemson Insider was on hand to watch the first six periods.
Here are some observations about the great freshmen class from day six of camp.
- Coach Swinney talked following Wednesday’s practice about how they planned to use Will Taylor on punts this season. Thursday morning he was over with the other players that were fielding punts. Before practice got rolling we saw coach Spiller go over to coach Streeter and ask if he could borrow Taylor for the punt return drills. Coach Streeter said absolutely.
- Will Shipley continues to be one of those practicing punt returns along with Lyn-J Dixon. CJ was working with Shipley a lot during the return drill.
- Dietrick Pennington did not practice on Thursday morning. He had a yellow jersey and was walking around with a boot. Swinney had really praised Pennington during his comments Wednesday night.
- Another player we saw in a yellow jersey was freshman defensive end Cade Denhoff. Cade was over doing some jogging and other activities with the strength staff on the sidelines.
- Andrew Mukuba was working out with the safeties during the six periods we were able to watch. With Nolan Turner sidelined with an injury we will see if the cross training continues for him at corner.
- Ryan Linthicum continues to show how far he has come since arriving on campus. Coach Swinney praised Linthicum after Wednesday’s practice. Once again we saw him getting some work at guard.
- Barrett Carter continued to show off his great hands. He caught some passes in one drill that were well off the mark.
- Marcus Tate worked at tackle in the drills we were able to see. Earlier in the week we saw him get some time at guard as well. He continues to look much more comfortable on the field.
- Payton Page continued to wear a green jersey at practice on Thursday.