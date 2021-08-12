Podcast: Backup quarterback situation starting to take shape

Clemson’s Football team is right in the heart of preseason camp. Today, Levon Kirkland and myself have an interview with quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei.

We also discuss Uiagalelei’s new deal with Dr Pepper and what it means for the Tigers’ QB. We also analyze the backup quarterback situation and have the latest on Taisun Phommachanh and where he is at in his recovery from a torn Achilles in the spring.

Also, it appears the Tigers have a new playmaker at wide receiver. We discuss these things and much more in today’s podcast.

You can listen to today’s podcast here (LINK), or listen to it and download it where you listen to all of your podcast at either Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or Spotify.