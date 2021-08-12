Swinney says it’s not even close who 2 most improved offensive players are

Through the first six days of preseason camp, there is no argument on who the most improved players are on Clemson’s offense.

Since the spring, the Tigers’ offensive coaches have been bragging on wide receiver Ajou Ajou, and that has continued in camp. Another name that keeps popping up is tight end Jaelyn Lay.

“Just fundamentally, and all of that stuff, easily, you ask who the two most improved guys I have seen on this offense, all these guys have looked good, but J-Lay has really improved,” head coach Dabo Swinney said. “And Ajou? It is incredible where he is. He is going to help us in a big way.”

After offensive coordinator Tony Elliott compared Ajou to former Clemson great DeAndre Hopkins earlier in the week, Swinney took it a step further when he said the sophomore had the choice to be either Terrell Owens or Shannon Sharpe, who are both in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

For context, Swinney used the two Hall of Famers as examples of what Ajou’s body-type could be. The Canadian had to make a decision back in January which direction he wanted to go in after reaching 240 pounds, which Swinney says was a good 240 pounds on his 6-foot-3 frame.

“He was going to have to be one of the two and I think he could be either one. I really do,” Swinney said. “What he did not tell you is that he was 240 and was about ten percent body fat. I mean, just a freak. Unbelievable. Signs us all up for that right?

Ajou chose the route of Owens and has dropped to 222 pounds.

“Part of that was him, he comes from Canada, he is over in Clearwater and then all of sudden he gets in this program and the food is good and the next thing you know, ‘Wow! What happened?!’ He has never really trained like he has trained here with the lower body,” Swinney said. “So, he is putting on a bunch of muscle, so the next thing you know, he is 238. He is just in great shape, and he is probably five percent body fat now, and lean and confident.”

As for Lay, Swinney wants to see him put a hat on somebody now that they are finally in full pads.

Clemson will resume practice on Friday as it continues to get ready for its Sept. 4 opener against No. 5 Georgia in the Duke’s Mayo Kickoff Classic at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

