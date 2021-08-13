Clemson has what local standout is looking for

Clemson is showing interest in a local standout that made a good impression on the staff with his showing at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June.

Class of 2023 cornerback Travon West (pictured above left) from nearby Wren High School (Piedmont, S.C.) received complimentary feedback from cornerbacks coach Mike Reed after his camp performance and is on the Tigers’ recruiting radar.

“I’ve gotten a couple new follows [on social media from the staff] and just a few days ago Coach Sorrells [Clemson director of recruiting Jordan Sorrells] reached out with a player questionnaire,” West said.

West (5-11, 165) picked up his first offer from Kansas State on June 3 and has since added offers from West Virginia, Charlotte, Marshall, Troy and Eastern Kentucky. Along with Clemson, he has camped at UNC, South Carolina, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Marshall and Penn State this summer.

West expects his recruitment to ratchet up even more come Sept. 1 when college coaches are allowed to begin actively reaching out to 2023 prospects such as himself.

“It’s been going really well,” he said of the recruiting process. “A lot of coaches have been keeping up with me, waiting on Sept. 1.”

Looking ahead to gameday visits during the upcoming season, West said he “absolutely” plans to return to Clemson for a game. His last time in Death Valley was back in 2018 when he witnessed the Tigers’ 56-35 win over South Carolina.

“I really enjoyed it,” he said. “Very live environment.”

West also wants to see games at Penn State, West Virginia, Virginia Tech and North Carolina this season. He feels a trio of schools – Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Clemson – are showing him the most love at this stage of his recruitment.

The local talent is grateful to be garnering interest from Clemson and says the program has what he’s looking for as he goes through the process.

“It feels great, it’s a blessing and dream come true,” West said. “The environment and team itself stands out. It’s truly a brotherhood and that’s what I really look for.”

