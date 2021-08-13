Nation's top safety prospect sets Clemson visit

The nation’s best safety prospect has locked in a visit to Clemson next month.

Pickerington (Oh.) Pickerington Central five-star Sonny Styles will make an unofficial visit to Clemson on Sept. 18, he announced via social media Thursday night.

Styles (6-4, 215 ) is the No. 1 safety in the 2023 class, according to both Rivals and 247Sports’ recruiting rankings. While the latter ranks Styles as the nation’s No. 8 overall prospect regardless of position and the No. 1 overall recruit in the state of Ohio.

While Styles did not make it down to Tiger Town for a visit this summer, the Tigers offered him back on June 1. His upcoming Clemson visit coincides with the Tigers’ Week 3 matchup against Georgia Tech, which is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.

In addition to his Clemson visit, Styles will be visiting both Florida and Florida State consecutively in early September.

