Ross not scared to take a hit after long hiatus

It has been 18 months since the last time Justyn Ross stepped onto a football field with clearance for full contact.

On Friday he returned to fall camp at Jervey Meadows after missing a week due to COVID-19 protocols. After the standard five-day acclimation period Ross will suit up in full pads and likely take his first hit since the wide receiver learned about his congenital spine issue and underwent surgery to return to the field.

But Ross is not scared of contact and told members of the media after his first practice that he’s ready for whatever comes his way on the football field.

“I’m ready and I don’t have any piece of fear in me I’m ready to play,” Ross said confidently.

The last game Ross played was the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship Game when the Tigers fell to LSU in New Orleans.

Ross ended the 2019 season with 66 catches for 865 yards and eight touchdowns after a breakout freshman campaign in 2018 when he hauled in 46 catches for 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns as Clemson claimed the crown in the CFP 44-16 over Alabama thanks to six catches for 153 yards and a touchdown from Ross.

The junior wide out joked that he’s ready for that first hit but he’s not going to run at a safety or anything when he jumps back into full pads.

“I probably won’t run straight into a safety because I’m going to score,” Ross joked. “But when it comes I’ll be ready.”

When asked if he’s looking to ease himself back into practice and take it slow to get acclimated at the start of the season, Ross responded adamately that he is ready to play.

“If it’s up to me I’m ready to play a full four quarter game,” he said.

A lot of players when faced with the uncertainty of a health condition begin to chart another path for themselves. But for Ross the only plan was to play football again and it paid off.

“I’m not going to lie there was never a Plan B. It was always just focusing on this one thing,” Ross said.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!