Ross speaks after long road to recovery

It has been a long process for Justyn Ross, but he is finally back on the field after being fully cleared and feels better than ever.

Clemson’s star receiver returned to practice Friday following an 18-month road to recovery.

“It feels great, man,” Ross said. “The best I’ve ever felt.”

It has been a long and uncertain journey for Ross, whose full clearance comes more than a year after doctors discovered a congenital fusion in his spine. Ross underwent corrective surgery that forced him to miss the 2020 season, and it was unclear at the time whether the first-round draft hopeful would be able to play again.

So when Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave Ross the word last week that he was medically cleared to play, it was a huge moment for the redshirt junior.

“Coach Swinney had called me in his office,” Ross said. “I honestly didn’t know what he was going to say, but he ended up telling me I’m ready to play, and it was real big for me.”

Ross said he doesn’t feel any physical limitations and feels like the same player who tallied 112 receptions for 1,865 yards with 17 touchdowns over 29 career games (14 starts) from 2018-19 before missing all of 2020.

“I feel like the same ole J-Ross,” he said.

Ross practiced without contact Friday, but don’t expect him to be afraid to take a hit when the time comes.

“I’m ready,” he said. “I ain’t got no piece of fear in me at all. I’m ready to play.”

