Bad news for South Carolina

Bad news for the South Carolina Gamecocks’ football team, according to a report.

South Carolina starting quarterback Luke Doty suffered a foot injury in practice on Friday when he was accidentally stepped on and reportedly has a mid-foot fracture and minor ligament damage, per a report from Mike Uva of WACH FOX.

Update: Luke Doty has a mid-foot fracture & minor ligament damage after getting inadvertently stepped on late in practice yesterday. Xrays, MRI & CAT scan will be evaluated by outside team consultants to see what extra protocols, if any, are warranted, according to team sources. https://t.co/1bODISmQ8i — Mike Uva (@Mike_Uva) August 14, 2021

The Gamecocks are slated to scrimmage Saturday afternoon, and head coach Shane Beamer is expected to meet with the media sometime after 5 p.m.

As a true freshman last season, Doty completed 43 of 71 passes (60.6 percent) for 405 yards and two touchdowns against three interceptions, while rushing for 91 yards on 41 carries.

If Doty misses time, Jason Brown, who transferred to South Carolina from St. Francis this spring, could be the choice to take Doty’s place as the Gamecocks’ starting signal-caller. The only other scholarship quarterback on South Carolina’s roster besides Brown and Doty is freshman Colten Gauthier.

