Investigation into Watson going to another level

A grand jury investigation will be conducted to determine if there is sufficient evidence to bring criminal charges against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, according to Houston Fox 26 reporter Mark Berman.

Part of the process as part of the 22 civil lawsuits filed against the former Clemson star accusing him of sexual misconduct includes issuing subpoenas to witnesses. According to Berman, the subpoenas will be sent out by Johna Stallings, a human trafficking chief for the Harris County (Texas) district attorney’s office.

The subpoenas would compel the witnesses to testify before the grand jury. While the district attorney’s office declined comment to Berman, it didn’t deny his reporting.

