Tennessee LB ‘can’t wait’ to see game at Death Valley this fall

One of the standout linebackers who competed at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June was Edwin Spillman, a talented class of 2024 prospect with several big-time scholarship offers already under his belt.

The 6-foot-2, 203-pound rising sophomore from Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tenn., came away impressed by his camp visit to Clemson and the experience he had on campus around the coaching staff.

“What stood out to me was just the whole family part,” Spillman said, “and I thought it was really cool that most of the coaches played at Clemson.”

The Swinney Camp gave Spillman the chance to work out and interact with defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Brent Venables, who expressed to Spillman that he hoped to see him return to Clemson on a gameday this fall.

Spillman has his sights set on doing just that.

“I definitely want to go back to Clemson for a game,” he said.

Spillman has seen what Clemson’s gameday atmosphere is like on TV but looks forward to witnessing four quarters in Death Valley firsthand.

“I think that Clemson’s gameday environment is really cool,” he said, “and I can’t wait to go watch it during this fall.”

Besides Clemson, Spillman has visited Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee and Vanderbilt this summer. The Buckeyes, Bulldogs and Volunteers have offered the promising prospect, along with NC State, Boston College and Eastern Kentucky.

Spillman appreciates all the opportunities he has received this early in his recruitment.

“Everything has been going really good,” he said of the recruiting process. “Just really thankful to God for making everything possible.”

Spillman describes himself as a “very versatile and aggressive linebacker, who can and will do anything to help his team.”

Spillman is on Venables and the Tigers’ recruiting radar for the 2024 class, and he is a name for Clemson fans to keep an eye on moving forward as well.

