Clemson offer would be 'icing on the cake' for elite in-state prospect

Kam Pringle, who is one of the top offensive linemen in the 2024 class, has been communicating with Clemson through his head coach about potential games, he told The Clemson Insider.

Pringle (6-6, 300), who hails from Dorchester’s Woodland High School, is aiming to come up to The Valley for a couple of games this upcoming season.

He hasn’t heard too much from Clemson lately, but that has more to do with the fact that he’s a rising sophomore. The communication is limited and Pringle has to be the one to pick up the phone if he wants to talk with any college teams for that matter.

“Really just trying to get me to come to as many games as possible this season to watch them play,” Pringle said when asked what Clemson has been telling his head coach. “I’m really looking forward to it.”

That means a lot to Pringle.

“That definitely lets me know that they’re really interested and they want me around the program, see what’s going on,” he said. “They want me to get a feel for them. I’m definitely pretty happy about it because who doesn’t want to go to college games at Clemson? But, really just getting a feel for their atmosphere and whatnot.”

Pringle has talked with both Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott and offensive analyst Thomas Austin on multiple occasions.

Even though he’s only a rising sophomore, Pringle has seen his recruitment skyrocket. He currently holds offers from Arizona State, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Memphis, Middle Tennessee, South Carolina and Virginia Tech.

And, he’s not done yet.

“Of course, I have some big-time offers that people all across America want, but I’m really just trying to stay humble,” he said. “Any school that offers me, I’m gonna take it into consideration.”

Clemson is obviously different in how it goes about its business. The Tigers will wait until prospects are rising juniors to officially offer them.

“That’s definitely something I can respect,” Pringle said. “That’s something Coach Swinney’s been doing for the longest, so if he wants to take his time, it’s Dabo Swinney. You can’t say it ain’t working…Definitely building this relationship means a lot before they pull the trigger because some schools have offered me that I haven’t spoken to since the day they did it.”

Pringle is looking to build that relationship with Clemson’s coaching staff and then that eventual offer would be “icing on the cake” for him.

Right now, he’s aiming to be a five-star. That’s something he’s chasing, but that label will come with being the best offensive lineman in the 2024 class, which is Pringle’s end goal at the end of the day.

“It’s definitely big for me,” Pringle said of the national recognition he’s begun to receive. “I think how I handle it has a lot to do with it because it can be overwhelming. But, it’ll definitely be a great accomplishment for me because it’s something I’ve always wanted to be. I’ve always wanted to be the best.”

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!