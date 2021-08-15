What They Are Saying: Lawrence makes NFL debut

What They Are Saying: Lawrence makes NFL debut

Football

What They Are Saying: Lawrence makes NFL debut

By August 15, 2021 10:53 am

By |

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence made his NFL preseason debut on Saturday night during the Jacksonville Jaguars’ preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.

Lawrence started the game and played two series, completing 6-of-9 passes for 71 yards including a 35-yard strike to Marvin Jones Jr.

There’s a lot of buzz on social media about Lawrence’s preseason debut. Check out what some had to say on Twitter:

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

, , , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

18hr

The Georgia football team is currently without one of its key offensive players. Head coach Kirby Smart confirmed to the media Saturday that sophomore wide receiver Arik Gilbert is not currently (…)

21hr

Bad news for the South Carolina Gamecocks’ football team, according to a report. South Carolina starting quarterback Luke Doty suffered a foot injury in practice on Friday when he was accidentally stepped on (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home