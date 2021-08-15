What They Are Saying: Lawrence makes NFL debut

By Staff Reports | August 15, 2021 10:53 am ET

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence made his NFL preseason debut on Saturday night during the Jacksonville Jaguars’ preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.

Lawrence started the game and played two series, completing 6-of-9 passes for 71 yards including a 35-yard strike to Marvin Jones Jr.

There’s a lot of buzz on social media about Lawrence’s preseason debut. Check out what some had to say on Twitter:

The Trevor Lawrence era begins 💥pic.twitter.com/hFqDvVHBc2 — PFF (@PFF) August 14, 2021

🐅 @ClemsonFB fans have seen this plenty of times before @Trevorlawrencee is out here throwing dimes in NFL preseason 🎯 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/VH2S5Y8EZP — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) August 14, 2021

TREVOR LAWRENCE IS HERE 🎯 pic.twitter.com/LSwmHTPI4I — PFF College (@PFF_College) August 14, 2021

In his preseason debut, QB Trevor Lawrence completed 6-of-9 passes for 71 yards, including a 35-yard pass to WR Marvin Jones Jr. pic.twitter.com/N9wVqgGfOr — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) August 15, 2021

Trevor Lawrence on throws 10+ yards: 🔸2-2

🔸45 yards No.1 pick looked impressive in the opener 🚀 pic.twitter.com/F75azbFvNI — PFF (@PFF) August 15, 2021

