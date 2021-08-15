Williams a difference-maker on Clemson D-Line

Tré Williams missed virtually the entire season last year after he played 14 snaps in the first two games of 2020 before a season ending injury sidelined him.

This offseason the redshirt freshman bounced back and focused on his rehabilitation process.

After the first scrimmage at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility his teammates on the defensive line, Tyler Davis and Myles Murphy, reported that his hard work is paying off in fall camp.

Davis credited Williams with the breakout performance in a dominant outing for the veteran Clemson defense.

“Tré Williams is really going to help us a lot and stood out to me,” Davis said.

“He’s getting out going and knows what to do now. He’s really getting after it and I really enjoy coaching him up and playing with him. He’s really going to be a good guy to look out for this year,” he continued.

According to Murphy the defensive tackle spent a lot of time in the opposing backfield during the scrimmage and also recorded a blocked field goal.

“He has always shown flashes and today it was put on display of what he can do,” Murphy said. “He was getting in the backfield a whole bunch, he had a field goal block, he was doing everyting and it was a big effort day for him and that’s why he stood out.”

While Clemson fans missed out on seeing Williams reach his full potential last season due to the injury, the defensive line knew he was a difference maker since he arrived on campus.

And this offseason Williams dedicated himself to staying healthy in order to showcase his talent.

“Since the first day he got here Tre has always shown us what he can be and what he can mean for us as a defensive line group,” Murphy said. “Seeing him grow since high school, keep his head on straight doing what he needs to do off the field with his body, going to the training room, being in the hot tub and cold tub stretching and staying in the playbook.”

