Clemson commitment still 'hasn't really set in' for local product

Clemson has added its fair share of local products to its 2023 recruiting class.

That includes Cayce (S.C.) Brookland Cayce High School’s Ty Marshall, who offered his verbal pledge to Clemson’s baseball program back on Oct. 6, 2020.

The switch-hitting catcher is a vocal leader, who prides himself on his ability to work with his pitchers. He’s already been in contact with pitchers in his recruiting class as he looks to formulate those relationships before he arrives in Clemson, which isn’t for another two or so years.

“I feel like I have the best relationship with every pitcher that I have than any other guy in the nation,” he told The Clemson Insider. “I just feel like a catcher-pitcher relationship is different than any other relationship on the field and I just want that to be the best relationship I have with every guy at Clemson.”

That’s the type of player the Tigers are getting in Marshall.

“Something big for me was I wanted to go to school at Clemson for a really long time,” he said. “Me and my family have been lifelong Clemson fans. We’ve been going to football games since I can remember. Coach Lee makes it seem like a family program and it really is. It’s not all about baseball for him.”

Marshall’s developed a “pretty good” relationship with Lee for over a year now.

“Me and him have really good conversations and a big thing for him is grades and that’s something we usually talk about,” Marshall added. “That’s big for me and my family too because my family believes in always having a backup plan.”

As for assistant coach Bradley LeCroy, Marshall has just started talking to him consistently as they start carving out a connection with one another.

“I just really like these guys,” Marshall said of Clemson’s coaching staff. “They take pride in what they do.”

Marshall hopes that he’s coming to Tiger Town to play behind the dish, but he’s willing to play wherever Lee or his team needs him to.

“I would say I feel like I’m a big leader,” he said when asked to describe himself as a player. “I’m a catcher, so everyone says the quarterback of the field, which I take pride in. I want to be the guy that people come to when things go left. I feel like I’m a really good teammate. I feel like I’m best friends with everyone on the field, which is big for me. I always like to have good connections with everyone out on the field.”

While Clemson’s 2023 recruiting class isn’t complete just yet, it’s certainly starting to take shape. Marshall described the group as a bunch of “high-energy guys.”

“We already have a really good class, like a really good class,” he said. “We’re gonna go in there and we’re gonna compete and I feel like we have a really good chance of helping out the team.”

Being a lifelong Clemson fan, Marshall still has to pinch himself at the thought of playing for his boyhood team.

“It’s really big for me,” Marshall said. “I still say it hasn’t really set in for me, but I still have to work to get there and once I get there, I’m gonna do everything I can to keep it.”

However, before he gets to Clemson, there’s a few parts of Marshall’s game that he wants to polish. He knows that he needs to mature at certain aspects of his game, like situational hitting and just working at becoming a better teammate every day.

As a switch hitter, he also wants to become a more consistent player from both sides of the plate.

