Clemson defense, Davis looking to dominate like Power Rangers once did

Clemson defense, Davis looking to dominate like Power Rangers once did

Football

Clemson defense, Davis looking to dominate like Power Rangers once did

By August 16, 2021 12:38 pm

By |

With Clemson’s defense returning its entire line this season, the Tigers are looking to become what could be one of the most elite defensive units in the country. For defensive tackle Tyler Davis, the depth at both tackle and defensive end has given him and his teammates a glimpse at the potential success they could have this fall.

“It’s great,” Davis said following their first scrimmage. “We’ve got a lot of depth. We’ve got like five ends starting the game and then we got me and Bryan [Bresee], we got Ruke [Orhorhoro], Tré [Williams], Darnell [Jeffries], Etinosa [Reuben]. A lot of guys that are coming along, so it’s great to have all that depth and just notice that there’s no drop off.”

Now with the first scrimmage of fall camp under their belt, Davis knows that while they have shown glimpses of what could be this fall, there is still a lot of work to be done and chemistry to be created before the season kicks off on September 4th against Georgia.

“I feel good about it,” the junior said. “We still got a lot of stuff to improve on, but I feel like we had a good day as a defense. Still trying to build on our chemistry, but I think we’re getting there.”

With the defense already racking up a multitude of preseason accolades along with the hype surrounding this year’s defense, many wonder if this could be the group that lives up to the 2016 National Championship defensive line, nicknamed ‘The Power Rangers,’ but Davis and his teammates aren’t looking to emulate, but rather let their dominance on the field speak for itself.

“No. We’re just trying to be ourselves and let it flow,” Davis said. “We aren’t trying to be a Power Rangers 2.0. They had their own thing, it was great, and they dominated. We’re just trying to dominate just like them.”

, , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

1hr

Ahead of the 2021 college football season, which begins in less than two weeks, the preseason Associated Press Top 25 Poll was released on Monday. Clemson checks in at No. 3 behind No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 (…)

2hr

A former Clemson offensive lineman has been waived by an NFL team. The Chicago Bears on Monday announced they have waived Gage Cervenka. Cervenka signed with the Bears on Aug. 8 after visiting with the team (…)

17hr

Clemson returns a downright nasty defensive front for the 2021 season with a plethora of starting experience at all four positions on the line. That nastiness showed in the Tigers’ first scrimmage as the (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home