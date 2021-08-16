ESPN analyst makes prediction for Clemson-UGA

On ESPN’s College Football Live Special: Schedule Breakdown, analysts Joey Galloway and David Pollack discussed Clemson’s projected win total for the 2021 regular season and whether they think the Tigers will be over or under it.

According to ESPN’s FPI, Clemson has a projected win total of 11.5. So, either the Tigers will have a perfect 12-0 regular season and be over that total, or they will be under it if they lose a game.

Galloway went on record saying he thinks Clemson will lose to Georgia in the season opener in Charlotte on Sept. 4 and thus is taking the under.

“They’re going to lose to Georgia. I’m going to go ahead and take the Bulldogs to win that game,” Galloway said. “So, the number was 11.5? Then I’m going under.”

“It’s not Clemson’s fault that the ACC is terrible, but that is what it is,” Galloway added regarding Clemson’s schedule. “They have one game on their schedule that we looked at and said this is the game they can lose, and I think they’re going to lose it.”

Pollack, meanwhile, called Clemson-UGA a “coin-flip game.”

“Both teams are really talented,” he said. “Here’s the thing. Here’s what stinks about college football and what we’re looking at. The rest of that schedule? I know what they’re going to do. … NC State might be the next-toughest game for them I think.”

“They’ll be double-digit favorites probably in every other game,” he added.

