Latest on Power Move by ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12

Three and a half weeks ago, the college football world got turned upside down by the news Oklahoma and Texas were leaving the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference.

The news sent the other four conferences in the Power 5 in different directions, trying to figure out what was best for their member institutions and what it could possibly mean for the future of the sport.

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby immediately went on the defensive and is now possibly trying to form some kind of correlation with the American Athletic Conference in an attempt to save the Big 12 Conference. However, that effort might prove to be futile after the news the Atlantic Coast Conference, Big Ten and Pac-12 are in discussions about forming an alliance.

This is the ultimate power move by three of the five major conferences in college football, as they try to block the SEC’s attempt at controlling the sport. This is a football centric move, driven by possible financial gain and policy-making control.

Since news of the possible alliance broke late Friday night, The Clemson Insider has spoken with several people associated with Clemson, schools in the ACC and some within the Group of 5. The two main components that have come out of these conversations center around scheduling and a voting alliance.

The reason behind the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 teaming up is to block the SEC, through ESPN, from grabbing complete control of the sport. The three conferences are exploring ways that benefit each financially, but it also allows them to have more voting power, especially with the reformation of the NCAA, which is already starting to hand off more responsibilities to the conferences. This also could benefit the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 when it comes to College Football Playoff expansion as well.

We have been told when expansion talks of the CFP resume next month, a vote on expanding the playoff is likely to be put on pause for the time being. Right now, the current CFP contract is scheduled to run through the 2025 season.

TCI has been told that talks of an alliance between the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 are in the very early stages, and a number of things are being discussed. We were told, “It is important to understand this is just a legislative move at the moment.” However, we have been told by multiple sources that ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips is the power broker behind the discussions.

Why is Phillips the mastermind behind the alliance?

While the Big Ten’s and Pac-12’s grant of rights expire in the next few years, the ACC’s are not up until in 2036. The Big Ten’s deal with Fox and ESPN expires in 2023, while the Pac-12’s expires in 2024.

Phillips, who said football will be the priority of the conference at the ACC Football Kickoff last month, has the challenge of trying to keep the ACC from falling behind its rival in the SEC, and even the Big Ten for that matter. Not an easy task to do right now unless he can bring something new to the bargaining table.

Notre Dame can be a critical piece of the alliance, and not necessarily as a full-time member, though that could solve a lot of problems and allow Phillips to renegotiate the conference’s current deal with ESPN.

Multiple sources have told TCI the Irish are a part of the discussions and they could be a part of the alliance, but it does not mean it will necessarily affect their membership with the ACC.

Getting Notre Dame on board will not only help the alliance but it will also give Phillips another person on his side when certain items – like the College Football Playoff and the NCAA restructuring – go to vote. If the ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 and Notre Dame join forces, it will give them a strong voting block for any major decisions.

