Preseason AP Top 25 Poll released

By Staff Reports | August 16, 2021 11:59 am ET

Ahead of the 2021 college football season, which begins in less than two weeks, the preseason Associated Press Top 25 Poll was released on Monday.

Clemson checks in at No. 3 behind No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Oklahoma. Ohio State and Georgia round out the top five, respectively.

Clemson went 10-2 last season en route to its sixth consecutive ACC title before falling to Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinals. The Tigers are seeking their seventh consecutive CFP appearance.

Clemson will open the season against Georgia on Sept. 4 in the Duke’s Mayo Classic in Charlotte.

Check out the full preseason AP Top 25 below.

