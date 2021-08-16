Preseason AP Top 25 Poll released

Ahead of the 2021 college football season, which begins in less than two weeks, the preseason Associated Press Top 25 Poll was released on Monday.
Clemson checks in at No. 3 behind No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Oklahoma. Ohio State and Georgia round out the top five, respectively.
Clemson went 10-2 last season en route to its sixth consecutive ACC title before falling to Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinals. The Tigers are seeking their seventh consecutive CFP appearance.
Clemson will open the season against Georgia on Sept. 4 in the Duke’s Mayo Classic in Charlotte.
Oklahoma State 107, Ole Miss 106, TCU 40, Liberty 36, Auburn 32, North Carolina State 14, Michigan 12, Northwestern 8, Boise State 7, Nevada 7, Brigham Young 6, Ball State 6, Houston 5, Boston College 5, UCF 5, West Virginia 3, UAB 2, Army 2, UCLA 2
Point values in parentheses indicate the number of first place votes.
