Preseason AP Top 25 Poll released

Ahead of the 2021 college football season, which begins in less than two weeks, the preseason Associated Press Top 25 Poll was released on Monday.

Clemson checks in at No. 3 behind No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Oklahoma. Ohio State and Georgia round out the top five, respectively.

Clemson went 10-2 last season en route to its sixth consecutive ACC title before falling to Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinals. The Tigers are seeking their seventh consecutive CFP appearance.

Clemson will open the season against Georgia on Sept. 4 in the Duke’s Mayo Classic in Charlotte.

Check out the full preseason AP Top 25 below.

1
Alabama (0-0) 1 SEC 1,548 (47)
2
Oklahoma (0-0) 6 Big 12 1,462 (6)
3
Clemson (0-0) 3 ACC 1,447 (6)
4
Ohio State (0-0) 2 Big Ten 1,393 (1)
5
Georgia (0-0) 7 SEC 1,364 (3)
6
Texas A&M (0-0) 4 SEC 1,223
7
Iowa State (0-0) 9 Big 12 1,160
8
Cincinnati (0-0) 8 American Athletic 1,014
9
Notre Dame (0-0) 5 ACC 1,009
10
North Carolina (0-0) 18 ACC 999
11
Oregon (0-0) Pac-12 968
12
Wisconsin (0-0) Big Ten 743
13
Florida (0-0) 13 SEC 728
14
Miami (FL) (0-0) 22 ACC 663
15
USC (0-0) 21 Pac-12 660
16
LSU (0-0) SEC 631
17
Indiana (0-0) 12 Big Ten 549
18
Iowa (0-0) 16 Big Ten 513
19
Penn State (0-0) Big Ten 456
20
Washington (0-0) Pac-12 449
21
Texas (0-0) 19 Big 12 350
22
Coastal Carolina (0-0) 14 Sun Belt 232
23
Louisiana-Lafayette (0-0) 15 Sun Belt 208
24
Utah (0-0) Pac-12 176
25
Arizona State (0-0) Pac-12 125
Others receiving votes:

Oklahoma State 107, Ole Miss 106, TCU 40, Liberty 36, Auburn 32, North Carolina State 14, Michigan 12, Northwestern 8, Boise State 7, Nevada 7, Brigham Young 6, Ball State 6, Houston 5, Boston College 5, UCF 5, West Virginia 3, UAB 2, Army 2, UCLA 2

Point values in parentheses indicate the number of first place votes.

 

