ACC defensive back wants Ross

An ACC defensive back wants to face Justyn Ross.

Pitt’s Marquis Williams told media members on Tuesday that he wants to face the Clemson wide receiver more than anybody else in the ACC.

“He’s the No. 1 receiver in the ACC right now. They gotta come to Pittsburgh,” the redshirt junior said. “They gotta come here, and we play man-to-man defense. I’m ready to pad up and go against him.”

Clemson travels to Pitt on Oct. 23 for its first ever game at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

