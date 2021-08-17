Clemson makes final cut for Minnesota prospect

A Minnesota prospect from the 2022 class dropped his final three schools on Tuesday evening via social media.

Osseo (MN.) Osseo Senior High School’s Josh Ola-Joseph is down to Clemson, Minnesota and Loyola University Chicago.

Ola-Joseph (6-6, 200) is listed as a small forward, but he’s truly a positionless basketball player who can guard every position 1-5 on the court. He’s a self-described junkyard dog, who gets after it on defense.

Clemson offered Ola-Joseph back on July 28, and shortly thereafter he told The Clemson Insider that he’ll likely take an official visit to Clemson’s campus in the near future.

“I’m cool with the head coach, the assistant coaches, everybody on the staff is pretty cool,” he told TCI regarding his relationship with Clemson and its coaching staff back in July. “I have a good relationship with everyone on the staff.”

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!