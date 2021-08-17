Former Tiger beats out former Gamecock for QB job

A former Clemson quarterback has beaten out a former South Carolina quarterback for a Big Ten starting quarterback job.

Northwestern announced on Tuesday that Hunter Johnson will be the team’s starter for their Week 1 home game against Michigan State on Sept. 3.

A fifth-year senior, Johnson beat out former Gamecock starting quarterback Ryan Hilinski, who transferred to Northwestern from South Carolina in January.

Johnson, who transferred from Clemson in the summer of 2018, had to sit out his sophomore season at Northwestern due to NCAA rules. In 2019, the former five-star prospect completed 50-of-108 passes for 432 yards and one touchdown with four interceptions.

Northwestern announces that former five-star Clemson QB Hunter Johnson has beaten out Ryan Hilinski for the Wildcats starting job. https://t.co/tY8w1xsbVN — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) August 17, 2021

