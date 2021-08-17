Iron sharpens iron at fall camp in Clemson

Few programs in the country practice against a defense of Clemson’s caliber in practice every day.

In the first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday the defense held the upper hand on the offense. But tight end Braden Galloway did not seem worried after Monday’s practice at Jervey Meadows.

Galloway raved about the Tigers’ defense and how thankful he is to practice against one of the best defenses in the country every day.

“I think you see the maturity and growth through camp but I think going against our defense is what makes us one of the best offenses in the country year after year,” Galloway said. “It’s very rare that you get to practice against what we get to practice against.”

This season the tight ends look poised to take on a larger role in the Clemson offense with a wealth of experience and talent in the room from Galloway to Davis Allen and young players like Jaelyn Lay.

The senior hauled in 27 passes for 369 yards and two touchdowns last year in 12 starts.

As Galloway enters the season he knows the advantage of facing stiff competition in practice which he feels gives the Tigers an extra boost in preparation ahead of the highly anticipated season opener against Georgia.

“So when they bring crazy blitzes, crazy coverages and formations and stuff like that, you get to the first game and it’s not going to be anything we haven’t seen,” Galloway said. “They give us pretty much anything that any team can run in 15 games or the course of the season and they give it to us through two and a half weeks of camp. From that perspective I think that’s how you have to look at it.”

Galloway even went as far to compare the depth of Clemson’s defensive line to one of the best in program history in 2018 that featured the “Power Rangers” with Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence, Austin Bryant and Clelin Ferrell.

“I honestly think we had a great defense last year and in 2019 but I understand what you are saying. We’ve had seven or eight guys that have started on the defensive line,” he said. “They are a very veteran group, they bring it everyday and obviously we go against them every day and they are making us better.”

“There are a lot of similarities on the defensive line between this team and the 2018 team just as far as the veteran guys a D-End, they are super talented at tackle and they are super talented so I think that’s the biggest similar characteristic,” Galloway said.

