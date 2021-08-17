Podcast: Position battles, lots of news from camp and ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 alliance talk

The Clemson Tigers held their first scrimmage of preseason camp this past Saturday. We have the lowdown on what happened, plus interviews with Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, offensive coordinator Tony Elliott and defensive end Myles Murphy.

The Associated Press released its top 25 preseason poll on Monday, we will discuss where the Tigers are ranked and the rest of the poll. Plus, the ACC, Big Ten and the Pac-12 are forming an alliance? We will discuss what that could mean for the ACC and Clemson going forward.

You can listen to today’s podcast here (LINK), or listen to it and download it where you listen to all of your podcast at either Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or Spotify.