Swinney updates the battle at center

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney provided an update on the competition at the center position following Tuesday’s practice.

Swinney said after Saturday’s scrimmage that redshirt sophomore Mason Trotter, redshirt sophomore Hunter Rayburn and senior graduate Matt Bockhorst have all been sharing first-team reps during fall camp, and said after Tuesday’s practice that “all of them have done some good things.”

“The biggest thing is consistency,” he added. “I think all of them physically can get the job done, and I think all three mentally can get the job done. But consistency with our snaps, that’s the area we’ve got to make some strides in. You’ve got to be 100 percent, 99.99999 percent when it comes to the C-Q exchange. So, that’s an area that I think we’ve got to clean up as we really hone in coming out of camp here. But all those guys have done a good job.”

After Tuesday’s practice, Swinney also mentioned redshirt freshman Trent Howard, saying he has shown the most consistency as far as snapping the football.

“Trent Howard has done a really good job, really pleased with him,” Swinney said. “He’s probably the most consistent when it comes to just the C-Q exchange part.

“But I think mentally and physically we’ve got some guys that can get the job done, but still need a little more consistency there.”

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!