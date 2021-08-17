The latest on Watson

Here’s the latest on former Clemson and current Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Watson did not practice Tuesday and was also absent from Monday’s practice. He didn’t travel to Green Bay with the Texans for their preseason opener last Saturday and isn’t expected to make the trip to Dallas for Houston’s next preseason game this Saturday, according to ESPN’s Sarah Barshop.

However, Texans head coach David Culley says Watson is not dealing with an injury.

“Deshaun is here,” Culley said, per ESPN. “Again, every day he’s here, he comes in, and he works. He does what we ask him to do and he’s here every day and he’s doing fine.”

“He got his work done yesterday,” Culley added. “He just didn’t get his work done when we were out here. We had a little different schedule yesterday than he had been. He got his work in. He’s doing fine.”

Watson reported to the Texans training camp on July 25 solely to avoid fines. If he didn’t report, he would have been fined $50,000 per day.

As Barshop notes, Watson participated in Houston’s first five practices of training camp, missed the next five practices and then was back on the field for all four days of the third week of practice before not practicing Monday and Tuesday.

Watson, who requested a trade from the Texans in January, faces 22 lawsuits with allegations of sexual assault and misconduct.

David Culley: Deshaun Watson isn’t injured, 'does what we ask.' https://t.co/MtkTIsMOiG — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) August 17, 2021

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks