After cooking one of NFL’s top corners, Renfrow confident he can ‘beat anybody in the NFL’

Hunter Renfrow got the best of one of the NFL’s top defensive backs on Wednesday.

The legendary Clemson receiver, now entering his third NFL season with the Las Vegas Raiders, matched up against former Florida State and current Los Angeles Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey during a joint practice in Thousand Oaks ahead of Saturday’s preseason game between the two teams at the Rams’ SoFi Stadium.

According to reports from Wednesday’s practice, Renfrow beat Ramsey on multiple occasions and made him look bad.

Following the practice, Renfrow spoke with reporters about the confident mindset he can take away from his performance against Ramsey.

“For me, I’m just going out there and doing my job and having fun and really just competing with myself,” Renfrow said. “And that’s the beauty of it – if I can beat Jalen Ramsey, I can beat anybody in the NFL. Because he’s one of the best, and that’s how I approach it. He got me a few times today, so hopefully tomorrow we’ll make each other better again.”

In two seasons after being selected by the Raiders in the fifth round (149th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft, Renfrow has recorded 105 receptions for 1,261 yards and six touchdowns.

