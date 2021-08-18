After cooking one of NFL’s top corners, Renfrow confident he can ‘beat anybody in the NFL’

Hunter Renfrow got the best of one of the NFL’s top defensive backs on Wednesday.

The legendary Clemson receiver, now entering his third NFL season with the Las Vegas Raiders, matched up against former Florida State and current Los Angeles Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey during a joint practice in Thousand Oaks ahead of Saturday’s preseason game between the two teams at the Rams’ SoFi Stadium.

According to reports from Wednesday’s practice, Renfrow beat Ramsey on multiple occasions and made him look bad.

Hunter Renfrow absolutely torches Jalen Ramsey and trash talking from #Raiders sideline ensues… — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) August 18, 2021

Hunter Renfrow goes up high over Jalen Ramsey. Renfrow is killing Ramsey today. — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) August 18, 2021

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey is playing heavily in the slot today and has been burned by Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow multiple times. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) August 18, 2021

Following the practice, Renfrow spoke with reporters about the confident mindset he can take away from his performance against Ramsey.

“For me, I’m just going out there and doing my job and having fun and really just competing with myself,” Renfrow said. “And that’s the beauty of it – if I can beat Jalen Ramsey, I can beat anybody in the NFL. Because he’s one of the best, and that’s how I approach it. He got me a few times today, so hopefully tomorrow we’ll make each other better again.”

In two seasons after being selected by the Raiders in the fifth round (149th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft, Renfrow has recorded 105 receptions for 1,261 yards and six touchdowns.

“If I can beat Jalen Ramsey, I can beat anybody in the NFL. Because he’s one of the best…he beat me a couple of times today, too.” – #Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow pic.twitter.com/9p4Z5pfl38 — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) August 18, 2021

