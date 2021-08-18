Bad news for Georgia

Georgia will likely be without a couple of key contributors against Clemson.

Tight end Darnell Washington and cornerback Tykee Smith both sustained injuries during a recent practice that will sideline them for multiple weeks, making them doubtful to play against the Tigers in the teams’ opening-week showdown Sept. 4 in Charlotte, according to multiple reports.

The injury to Washington, who started seven games last season, is an even bigger blow to Georgia considering LSU transfer Arik Gilbert, another tight end, isn’t currently with the team. Meanwhile, Smith is expected to be one of the Bulldogs’ top defensive backs this fall after transferring from West Virginia, where he was an All-American.

Smith was expected to start at nickel.

