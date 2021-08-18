Clemson hoops walk-on gets pleasant surprise

As a college athlete, Parker Fox got the best kind of surprise this week.

Fox has been a walk-on for Clemson’s men’s basketball team for the last three years, but that changed Wednesday when the Tigers’ senior forward was put on scholarship. Fox, the son of former Nevada and Georgia coach Mark Fox, was surprised with the news inside Littlejohn Coliseum on the first day of the fall semester.

The younger Fox later called his father, who now coaches at Cal, to tell him the emotional news. Check out the feel-good moment below.

Congratulations to @parkerfoxy who saw three years of his hard work rewarded today when he was put on scholarship‼️ pic.twitter.com/fo979vrzuO — Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) August 18, 2021

