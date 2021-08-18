Renfrow doing what he does best

Hunter Renfrow is doing typical Hunter Renfrow things at the Las Vegas Raiders’ training camp ahead of his third NFL season in 2021.

The Clemson legend continues to impress with his superb route-running ability and hands, as you can see below in this post from the NFL’s official Twitter account:

In two seasons after being selected by the Raiders in the fifth round (149th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft, Renfrow has recorded 105 receptions for 1,261 yards and six touchdowns.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks