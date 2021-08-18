What They Are Saying: Tigers in the NFL

The NFL preseason is in full swing and plenty of former Clemson football players are getting ready for their respective campaigns.

In this edition of What They Are Saying, we take a look at what is being said on Twitter about some of the former Tigers in the NFL:

#Jaguars pass rusher Jihad Ward said he calls Trevor Lawrence "White Jesus" and hopes to hook him up with some cornrows sooner or later. pic.twitter.com/The7A3v0EN — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) August 16, 2021

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer says “there’s a decent chance” Trevor Lawrence starts preseason Game 2 at Saints — Mark Long (@APMarkLong) August 16, 2021

'Kyler Murray should have fun' with Cardinals receivers DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green https://t.co/G9j7cKApx9 — SportNewsBuzz (@Sportnewsbuzz) August 18, 2021

Former Clemson Tiger WR Sammy Watkins is among the first Ravens players on the practice field getting ready for today’s joint practice with the Panthers.

⁦@WSPA7⁩ pic.twitter.com/CXPNbFVLe2 — Todd Summers (@ToddSummers7) August 18, 2021

Lamar Jackson and Sammy Watkins warming up. One-on-ones are approaching. pic.twitter.com/wDKvtAJJ3B — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) August 18, 2021

Former Clemson WR Sammy Watkins with a nice double move to get free on Donte Jackson during this morning's Panthers & Ravens joint practice in Spartanburg.@WSPA7 pic.twitter.com/cRXSvE3kC9 — Todd Summers (@ToddSummers7) August 18, 2021

You could say @teehiggins5 is happy football is back. pic.twitter.com/HTpVREwRYu — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 14, 2021

Amari Rodgers learning from the best🔑 pic.twitter.com/IpTtQNhqJ6 — IKE Packers Podcast (@IKE_Packers) August 16, 2021

Cornell Powell sighting pic.twitter.com/PbcvtJYYJP — Eddie High (@EddieHigh) August 15, 2021

He debuted on the countdown last year.

He jumped 37 spots this year. 📈@atlantafalcons DT @gradyjarrett comes in at 54 on the #NFLTop100! pic.twitter.com/29LUgZzLct — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 16, 2021

Grady Jarrett just whipped Robert Hunt for a tackle in the backfield of Ahmed. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) August 18, 2021

1 on 1 DL/OL Grady Jarrett (he's so good) has a wicked rip move on Eichenberg Next rep, Austin Jackson completely stonewalls a speed rush attempt (didn’t see a number) — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 18, 2021

I didn’t include this is today’s “Five Observations” but as I was cleaning out photos, I thought it was worth sharing. That’s Jackson Carman working one-on-one with Frank Pollack after nearly everybody else had left the field. The kid is putting in the time pic.twitter.com/Y9zSQJvJQW — Dan Hoard (@Dan_Hoard) August 16, 2021

This is some good effort by Carlos Watkins (#91) against one of the best centers in football. pic.twitter.com/1ixdIiHlLD — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) August 16, 2021

Star of Hard Knocks episode 2: Cowboys DT Carlos Watkins’ son trying to move this sled pic.twitter.com/8e620rZPUa — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 18, 2021

#Raiders LB Tanner Muse "It was surreal for me just being able to get back out there in front of the fans…I think I played well" — Jesse Merrick (@JesseNews3LV) August 17, 2021

#Raiders LB Tanner Muse on making the move from safety (in college) to LB I spun down a lot at safety at Clemson…it was no big deal, just a little bit of an adjustment, using my hands a little more — Jesse Merrick (@JesseNews3LV) August 17, 2021

christian wilkins tackle pic.twitter.com/FI3Lv8dKVm — josh houtz (@houtz) August 14, 2021

Dexter Lawrence v. Jonnothan Harrison pic.twitter.com/bUL37m6jwh — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) August 18, 2021

K’Von Wallace yells at QB Cam Newton, “Checkdown king!” after back to back dump offs to RBs in 7 on 7. Next play, Wallace yells “running back!” On cue, Newton to White in the flat. #Eagles — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) August 17, 2021

Love watching Fitz snuggle right in and find his security blanket right over the middle – I have a feeling Adam Humphries is going to be a third down target machine #WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/3ym7p4q9Wf — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) August 17, 2021

