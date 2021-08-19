Back in action, Ross ‘great’ during Thursday’s scrimmage

For Dabo Swinney, one of the best parts of Thursday’s scrimmage — Clemson’s last scrimmage of fall camp — was seeing Justyn Ross back in action.

The star wide receiver did not participate in the Tigers’ first scrimmage of camp last Saturday, but went live for about 12 plays Thursday and made three “great” catches, according to Swinney.

“Man, I just can’t tell you how awesome it was to see him out there today,” Clemson’s head coach said following the scrimmage. “He reminds you quickly who he is. So, had a few big plays, and just good to see him back out there playing football. So, really excited about that for him. He needed to get some live work today because he missed the first scrimmage, and he didn’t disappoint. So, really good day.”

It has been a long road to this point for Ross, who missed all of the 2020 season following spinal surgery last June. Swinney announced before fall camp began that the redshirt junior was officially cleared to play in the 2021 season.

COVID-19 protocols kept Ross out of the Tigers’ first six practices, but Ross finally made his camp debut during a morning practice at Jervey Meadows last Friday.

He had done some thud work prior to Thursday’s scrimmage, but it marked the first time he has taken a legitimate hit since returning to the field, and he responded well according to Swinney.

“Just popped right back up,” Swinney said. “He took a couple good hits, but he just popped right back up and just kept on to the next play. He had a great day. It really couldn’t have worked out any better as far as what I needed and what he needed. He’s been ready to go since last spring, in his mind, as far as ready to go play. But it’s been a long process, and today was finally the day. …

“He got knocked around a few times, and I don’t think I’ve ever seen a player so happy to get tackled. But he was great. He was ready to go. So, just a blessing to be able to see him out there today, and everybody was exited for him.”

