ESPN tabs two Tigers as preseason All-Americans

ESPN on Thursday released its 2021 college football preseason All-America team.

Wide receiver Justyn Ross and defensive tackle Bryan Bresee were named preseason All-Americans by ESPN.

Ross enters 2021 having recorded 112 receptions for 1,865 yards with 17 touchdowns over 29 career games (14 starts) from 2018-19 before missing all of 2020 following offseason spinal surgery.

“Selecting Ross as one of the two receivers may be a bit of a gamble given his spine condition/surgery that caused him to miss last season,” ESPN senior writer Chris Low wrote. “But he’s been cleared medically to play in 2021, and if he is indeed healthy, there’s not a tougher matchup in college football than the 6-4, 205-pound Ross. He caught 17 touchdown passes and averaged 16.7 yards per catch in his first two seasons and is a prime target in the red zone.”

Bresee, the former No. 1 recruit in the country, burst onto the scene as a Freshman All-American in 2020 when he became the second ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year in Clemson history, joining Dexter Lawrence (2016). The Damascus, Md., native enters 2021 credited with 33 tackles (6.5 for loss), 4.0 sacks, two pass breakups, a forced fumble and a safety over 12 games (10 starts).

“Clemson just keeps churning out elite defensive linemen, and the 6-5, 300-pound Bresee has only scratched the surface of how good he can be,” Low wrote. “As a true freshman, he tied for the team lead with 11 quarterback pressures and also had four sacks, validating his rating as ESPN’s No. 1 defensive tackle prospect in the 2020 class. With a ton of talent around him, Bresee will be a force in the middle of the Tigers’ defensive line.”

