The New York Knicks officially signed former Tiger Aamir Simms on Thursday.

Simms played for Clemson from 2017-2021 and now has a chance to make a difference at the next level.

OFFICIAL: The Knicks sign Dwayne Bacon & Aamir Simms. #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/GHQkXz2qFP — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) August 19, 2021

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!