Podcast: Should Clemson Football be included among the great programs in college football history?

Is it time for the national media to start including Clemson’s football program among the all-time greatest programs in college football history?

The Tigers are on a historical run that can reach unprecedented heights this season. Levon Kirkland and myself break that down and give you our opinions. We also discuss who is the best trash talker on the team and who we consider to be the best trash talkers in Clemson history.

Also, what are the best games between Clemson and Georgia and could this year’s season opener rival those great matchups of the past.

You can listen to today's podcast at Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or Spotify.