Finebaum comes after ACC's alliance

SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum made his opinions clear on the talk of an alliance between the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 on his radio show on Friday.

According to Finebaum the ACC and Big-12 used to be friends of the SEC and this move contradicts that.

“I want to point you to last summer for a point of reference on alliances,” Finebaum said.

“Usually in years past the SEC’s closest friend among conferences has been the ACC. I think around 2008 the ACC and SEC tried to get the plus-one enacted and it didn’t work. As far as alliances the SEC and Big-12 have been close over the years the Sugar Bowl tie between the Big-12 and SEC and the basketball alliance, that’s all over now.”

After the SEC announced the additions of Oklahoma and Texas from the Big-12 2025-26 academic year it became increasingly clear the other conference needed to make moves to respond to the latest development in conference expansion and realignment.

This resulted in philosophical talks between the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 that could lead to scheduling arrangements and more in a future alliance. On Thursday it became clear these talks could lead to some sort of formal announcement as soon as next week.

Finebaum feels the move is an embarrassment for proud conferences.

“What all these other leagues are saying now is the SEC has left us behind and to me it’s emarassing for proud conferences like the Pac-12, let me scratch that, like the Big Ten and the ACC to join with the Pac-12 and pretty much admit they have to join forces to compete with the SEC,” Finebaum said.

He went on to question why the Big-12 is not included and pushed back against the notion that the SEC raided the conference.

“And I cannot wait for the explanation next week when these commissioners get together next week for why they left out the Big-12, that’s where all this began,” Finebaum said. “The SEC allegedly raided the Big-12 but these guys are not backing them up either.”

