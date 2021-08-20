Improvement at corner has been night and day

Coming into fall camp, Clemson’s depth at the cornerback position was a lingering question.

The Tigers wrapped up fall camp this week and Thursday was the team’s second and last intrasquad scrimmage.

Now as the Tigers look ahead to Georgia, has that question been answered?

It may be too early to tell, but Brent Venables is certainly impressed with what Mike Reed’s position group has shown up until this point.

The progression over the past couple of months, at least from Clemson’s defensive coordinator’s vantage point, has been night and day.

“As a position group, there’s been other improvement in all the groups from top to bottom, but that might have been the most improvement from the spring to where we’re at right now as far as position groups,” Venables said during Thursday night’s media availability.

He was asked about the unit’s progress towards the end of his Zoom session with reporters and all Venables could do was compliment the unit that’s been under a microscope all offseason.

“Been super pleased with the corners,” Venables said. “I personally felt it was just because of that position, a lot of times guys can get dinged up during the course of the year. They’re like those race cars, everything’s got to be just right. They’re not running right away.”

Between Derion Kendrick being dismissed from the team and Fred Davis’s arrest, there’s been a level of uncertainty about the cornerback room.

The cornerbacks have provided a level of steadiness that has certainly given Venables a level of confidence in his defense going forward.

“They’ve been ultra-consistent,” he added. “Great in coverage, zone, man, run support. Consistent, showing up every day, great fundamentals and just excited to see that transition to the field.”

