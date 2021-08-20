Podcast: What is the better job, Clemson or Georgia?

Levon Kirkland and myself breakdown Clemson’s second and final scrimmage of preseason camp and also have an interview with Tigers’ head coach Dabo Swinney.

We also look at what is going on in Georgia’s Football Camp and update you on all the injury news coming out of Athens.

Who are the most important players in college football and where do some of the Tigers rank on this list? We also discuss who has the better program between Clemson and Georgia and which is the better job.

You can listen to today’s podcast here (LINK), or listen to it and download it where you listen to all of your podcasts at either Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or Spotify.