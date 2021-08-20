Podcast: What is the better job, Clemson or Georgia?

Podcast: What is the better job, Clemson or Georgia?

Football

Podcast: What is the better job, Clemson or Georgia?

By August 20, 2021 10:11 am

By |

Levon Kirkland and myself breakdown Clemson’s second and final scrimmage of preseason camp and also have an interview with Tigers’ head coach Dabo Swinney.

We also look at what is going on in Georgia’s Football Camp and update you on all the injury news coming out of Athens.

Who are the most important players in college football and where do some of the Tigers rank on this list? We also discuss who has the better program between Clemson and Georgia and which is the better job.

You can listen to today’s podcast here (LINK), or listen to it and download it where you listen to all of your podcasts at either Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or Spotify.

, , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

19hr

Deshaun Watson returned to the Houston Texans’ practice field on Thursday morning. However, the former Clemson quarterback wasn’t dressed out and did not work out with the team. Instead, he worked out (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home