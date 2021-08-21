5-star Clemson target commits elsewhere

A five-star Clemson target in the class of 2022 committed elsewhere on Saturday evening.

Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley defensive tackle Travis Shaw announced his commitment to North Carolina during a ceremony at Grimsley High School.

Shaw (6-5, 310) chose the Tar Heels over his three other finalists — Clemson, Georgia and North Carolina A&T.

He is rated as a five-star prospect by Rivals and the 247Sports Composite, the latter of which considers him the No. 2 defensive lineman and No. 4 overall prospect in the 2022 class.

Shaw took official visits to UNC and UGA in June and visited Clemson for the Elite Retreat that month as well. Clemson got Shaw back on campus for the All In Cookout in late July before he headed back to UNC for its cookout the same week.

