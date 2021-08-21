Alabama QB: Clemson ‘somewhere that I’d want to be’

Among the many standout signal-callers that made their way to Clemson for the Dabo Swinney Camp earlier this summer was Christopher Vizzina, a dual-threat quarterback from Briarwood Christian Upper School in Birmingham (Ala.).

The Class of 2023 prospect has been on Brandon Streeter’s radar for a while and traveled to Tiger Town to work out for Clemson’s quarterbacks coach and the Tigers back in June.

Vizzina (6-4, 200) recently caught up with The Clemson Insider regarding his current recruitment and what he’s been hearing from Streeter/Clemson as of late.

Vizzina tries to speak with Streeter at least once a week. Sometimes they speak twice a week, but there’s a mutual level of busyness to go around as they both prepare for their prospective seasons.

“They’ve just told me that I’m going to be a real priority for them when my class rolls around for commitments and signing day and everything like that,” Vizzina said. “I know they’re really interested in me.”

Since formally meeting in person at the Dabo Swinney Camp earlier this summer, Clemson has continued to keep tabs on the Alabama quarterback.

“Everybody knows what a Clemson offer means,” he said. “They’re committed to you. For them to offer me — if they were ever to — that symbolizes more than me being just a great football player. It’s more that they see you as a great person too and someone that benefits from the program as well.”

“When I went up there, it just felt like they were doing everything the right way and that it’s somewhere that I’d want to be like every single day,” Vizzina added. “All these coaches, they tell you what you want to hear and everything, but you really got to experience it.”

For Vizzina, Clemson was the “real deal” and who better to show him the ins and outs of the program, than Streeter?

“I love Coach Streeter. He’s really down to earth,” Vizzina said. “He’s known about me for a couple of years now. He just seems like a coach that would coach me every single day to be a better player, but at the same time, you’re with all these guys almost 24/7, so they’re going to teach you how to be a better man, one day a better husband, a better friend and a better teammate.

Vizzina really got to know Clemson’s quarterbacks coach during the Swinney Camp. He attended both the morning and afternoon sessions and got the chance to bond and learn from Streeter.

“Just from that and what he’s heard from my coaches and I guess my teammates and stuff, in his opinion, he feels like I’m a great fit for how they run things up there,” he said. How they have that family feel that’s so iconic, he feels like I’d be a great part of that.”

Vizzina’s heard from Streeter about coming back to Tiger Town for a game this season. He “absolutely” plans on making a game-day visit, if his schedule allows for it.



As far as his upcoming high school season is concerned, the junior quarterback knows what to expect now that he has two seasons of starting experience under his belt. And While Vizzina isn’t a senior yet, he almost feels as if he’s one because he’s really close with the grade above.

He’s not worried about stats. At the end of the day, the goal for Vizzina is to have fun and do whatever it takes to help his team win.



